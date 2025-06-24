You landed a lunker—now what? Here’s how to submit your big catch into the record books - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Take the common phrase for optimism, “plenty of fish in the seas,” apply it to lakes, reservoirs, streams, and creeks and—lo and behold—you get Idaho. There are indeed plenty of fish swimming around Idaho and hot on their tailfins, a contingent of die-hard anglers…especially this time of year.

Some of those anglers are on a mission to land the biggest fish and (maybe) get their names in the Idaho Fish and Game record books. Others are just blessed by Lady Luck.

If you’re either of those anglers, this story’s for you.

There are few experiences as thrilling as hauling up a gigantic, gilled monster from the watery depths. And the arenas are all around us: lakes, reservoirs, rivers, even community ponds. Idaho is known for producing big fish, and Fish and Game’s Record Fish record books provide an up-to-date account where anglers can submit a potential record catch and see where their predecessors have hauled up some scale-tipping lunkers in the past.

(Speaking of, if you’d like to take a trip down memory lane and check out 2023 and 2024’s biggest fish stories, those can be found here and here.)

Idaho’s fishing records are broken down into two categories: catch-and-release and certified weight.

As you probably could have guessed, catch-and-release records are taken and the fish is released back to where it came from. Certified-weight records are scored the traditional way, on a certified weight scale.

That said, there a few important ground rules that go along with each program:

Only fish caught in publicly accessible waters with legal fishing methods during an open season are eligible for state records.

All applicants must have a valid Idaho fishing license at the time the fish was caught.

No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities.

No records will be awarded for fish caught with nets or traps.

How to Apply for a Catch-and-Release Record

All applicants must submit a complete Record Fish Application Form, with accompanying photographs. This form can be completed online or downloaded from our website here.

Fish must be released alive. (See tips on safely releasing fish in the Fishing Rules booklet.)

Steelhead, ocean-run salmon, bull trout, and white sturgeon submitted for records must be measured and photographed in the water.

Catch-and-release records are based only on the total length (snout to tip of tail) for fish released alive.

Fish must be photographed directly next to a ruler/tape or an object of known verifiable length.

New catch-and-release white sturgeon records must be broken by a minimum of 2 inches.

Catch-and-release records for all other species must be broken by a minimum of ½ inch.

Fish within ¼ inch of the current record will be recognized as a tied record.

All applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch date.

How to Apply for Certified Weight Records

Records will be awarded for either fish caught by angling (rod/reel) or by archery/spearfish for legal unprotected nongame species. Archery/spear fishing records will be listed separately and identified by the angler on the application form. No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities.

For a full list of guidelines and rules when applying for either catch-and-release OR certified-weight records, check out Idaho Fish and Game’s Record Fish page to learn more.