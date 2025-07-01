1 driver hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Boise - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BOISE – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:21 a.m., on Saturday, July 19 on westbound Interstate 184, near milepost 1, in Boise.

A 19-year-old man from Nampa was traveling westbound on the connector in a red 2013 Honda Accord. He was observed driving at a high rate of speed and hit the back of a tan 1999 Pontiac Bonneville that was also traveling westbound, driven by a 66-year-old woman from Boise. The Pontiac hit the concrete barrier in the median, where it came to rest facing the wrong way of travel. The Honda hit the other concrete barrier on the right shoulder where it came to a rest.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. The driver of the Pontiac Bonneville was not transported. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in this collision. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.