1 person injured in crash near Ammon - East Idaho News

AMMON – One person sustained minor injuries following a crash in Ammon Friday afternoon.

It happened at 12:21 p.m. on 49th and North Yellowstone Highway near Beachs Corner, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Details about what happened and how many people were involved is unclear. A video sent to EastIdahoNews.com by a witness shows at least one car was involved and two ambulances on scene.

Lovell doesn’t know the name or the age of the person who was hurt.

