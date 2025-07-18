18-year-old driver killed in rollover crash in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ATHOL – Idaho State Police investigating a fatal single vehicle rollover crash which occurred July 19 about 1:45 AM on U.S. 95 near milepost 448, Kootenai County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old male from Athol was traveling northbound on U.S. 95, failed to maintain their lane, ran off the road onto the northbound roadside, overcorrected, and overturned continuing to roll back onto the road coming to a final rest within the right northbound lane of travel.

The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to injuries at the scene and next of kin has been notified.

Traffic on northbound U.S. 95 was initially blocked for about 20 minutes before being blocked in both directions for about 40 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved. The right northbound lane of travel remained closed for an additional two hours and the road was completely reopened about three hours after the crash occurred.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.