2 hospitalized, 1 dead in two-vehicle crash near Jerome - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from Idaho State Police.

JEROME – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 63 north of Jerome.

At 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, a 27- year-old Jerome man driving a 2005 Ford Explorer was headed south on US 93. A 2012 Dodge Journey, driven by a 20-year-old woman from Peru with a 41-year-old passenger also from Peru, was traveling northbound on US 93. The Ford Explorer crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with the Dodge Journey.

An ambulance took the driver of the Ford to a local hospital.

The driver and minor passenger of the Dodge Journey were airlifted, and the other passenger sustained critical injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Both lane were blocked for about five hours.

Idaho State police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Jerome Rural Fire

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.