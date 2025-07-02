2 people hospitalized after semi flips and catches fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BURLEY – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Friday, July 4, at 12:39 P.M. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 207.9 in Minidoka County.

A 2022 Cascadia semi-truck towing a 2016 Utility trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84. The driver drove off the right shoulder and hit a crash continuator. The semi traveled across the lanes where it struck the left shoulder jersey barrier, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Grantsville, Utah, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman also from Grantsville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on I-84 was blocked for approximately four hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka West End Fire Department, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia Medic 2, Burley Fire Department and Burley EMS.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.