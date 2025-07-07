Abandoned vehicle of missing man from Utah found near Coffee Point, deputies ask for public's help - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 62-year-old man from Utah is missing after his vehicle was found abandoned near Coffee Point in Bingham County.

Kelly Thayne Archibald is described as an older white man with grey hair and a goatee.

According to a Facebook post by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Archibald was last seen in Logan, Utah, on June 26 after friends and family reported him missing.

On July 4, an abandoned vehicle was found near Coffee Point after a caller reported seeing it on June 27 and again on July 4 in the same location.

BCSO responded and found that the vehicle was out of fuel. It was determined to belong to Archibald.

The release states Archibald may be suffering from a state of delirium as he was not found in his vehicle, and the man’s shoes were found inside. The man does not have his cellphone with him.

Those with information on Archibald’s whereabouts are asked to call (208) 785-1234. Maps showcasing where Archibald’s vehicle was found have also been provided.

Maps showing where the location of which Archibald’s vehicle was found near Coffee Point.

“We are working to gather more information at this time as it is our understanding he is skilled in survival and is quite resourceful,” the release states. “Many avenues of foot travel are soon met by trails leading to main roads, so we are hopeful that a member of the public saw him and gave him a ride to town.”

Sheriff Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker told EastIdahoNews.com those who want to help search for Archibald independently are asked to do so with caution as temperatures in the area can reach into the high 80s and lows in the 40s.