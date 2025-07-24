 Barricaded person in Jefferson County prompts SWAT response - East Idaho News
Crime Watch

Barricaded person in Jefferson County prompts SWAT response

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Jefferson standoff
Law enforcement vehicles at the scene in Jefferson County | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com
RIGBY — Law enforcement is on scene of a barricaded subject at a home in Jefferson County.

According to Jennifer Fullmer, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Bonneville County SWAT are dealing with a barricaded person at 531 North 4200 East.

Little information is available, but a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office asks the public to avoid the area.

