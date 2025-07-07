Battle of the Beasts between Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads returns to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

This is a press release from the Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS – The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls will host the Utah Grizzlies for the third year in a row as they take on their ECHL rivals the Idaho Steelheads on Oct. 11 at 7:05pm.

Tickets go on sale early for fans that are current Grizzlies season ticket holders, and for those that are Idaho Falls Spud Kings season ticket holders.

This special online-only presale will take place on Tuesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com as current season ticket holders will be emailed a promo code to access. Tickets for this exciting match up will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

“We are excited to bring the Battle of the Beasts back for a third consecutive season,” newly appointed General Manager of the Utah Grizzlies Erik Hudson said in a press release. “The rich history between the two organizations, paired with the fact that Idaho Falls has some of the absolute best hockey fans in the world, makes this a great annual event for everyone involved. The landscape surrounding the Grizzlies has shifted dramatically with the passing of Kevin Bruder, but we will honor his legacy by continuing this great tradition. On a positive note, I really look forward to the new role that I have with the Grizzlies organization. It is honor to follow in KB’s footsteps, and I hope that he would be proud of the effort that we put forward come puck drop this season. This year will be special.”

The Grizzlies and Steelheads have each won a game in the past battles at the Mountain America Center. Who will snag the W in their third year?!