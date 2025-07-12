 Bengals release volleyball schedule, announce changes to football schedule - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

8

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

1

@Great Falls Voyagers

8

Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

13

Chukars

Sun

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

23

@Idaho Falls Chukars

18

Chukars

Jul 5

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

12

Chukars

Jul 4

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

2

@Idaho Falls Chukars

7

Chukars

Jul 2

Ogden Raptors

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

7

Bengal Weekly

Bengals release volleyball schedule, announce changes to football schedule

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals celebrate during their Big Sky Tournament first-round victory over NAU
Members of the ISU volleyball team celebrate during their Big Sky tournament victory over NAU. | Courtesy photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has released its 2025 volleyball schedule, which includes a home opener against Northern Arizona University on Sept. 27.

The schedule, posted to the team’s social media pages this week, features just eight home games.

The Bengals finished the 2024 season with a 21-10 overall record and an 11-5 conference record, good enough for second in the the Big Sky, behind Northern Colorado (14-2). ISU will meet the Bears just once this season, in Greeley, Colo. on Nov. 13.

ISU Rivalry home games include an Oct. 9 visit from the University of Idaho and an Oct. 17 showdown with Weber State.

The Bengals will finish the regular season with back-to-back home matches, against Montana State on Nov. 19 and University of Montana on Nov. 21.

Football schedule tweaked

ISU will now be playing a Week 0 game.

Following one minor change to their 2025 schedule, the Bengals visit to Las Vegas and UNLV will be on Aug. 23, instead of Sept. 13. This adjustment means that the Bengals will play in one of just five Week 0 games, headlined by a matchup between Iowa State and Kansas State.

A start time of the Bengal-Rebel game is yet to be determined.

ISU will now have a bye on Sept. 13. The rest of their schedule remains the same.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION