Bengals release volleyball schedule, announce changes to football schedule - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has released its 2025 volleyball schedule, which includes a home opener against Northern Arizona University on Sept. 27.

The schedule, posted to the team’s social media pages this week, features just eight home games.

Grab your calendar ?️ The complete 2025 Idaho State Volleyball schedule is here‼️#RoarBengalsRoar pic.twitter.com/O8vYyu2srf — Idaho State VB (@IdahoStateVB) July 8, 2025

The Bengals finished the 2024 season with a 21-10 overall record and an 11-5 conference record, good enough for second in the the Big Sky, behind Northern Colorado (14-2). ISU will meet the Bears just once this season, in Greeley, Colo. on Nov. 13.

ISU Rivalry home games include an Oct. 9 visit from the University of Idaho and an Oct. 17 showdown with Weber State.

The Bengals will finish the regular season with back-to-back home matches, against Montana State on Nov. 19 and University of Montana on Nov. 21.

Football schedule tweaked

ISU will now be playing a Week 0 game.

Following one minor change to their 2025 schedule, the Bengals visit to Las Vegas and UNLV will be on Aug. 23, instead of Sept. 13. This adjustment means that the Bengals will play in one of just five Week 0 games, headlined by a matchup between Iowa State and Kansas State.

A start time of the Bengal-Rebel game is yet to be determined.

ISU will now have a bye on Sept. 13. The rest of their schedule remains the same.