Blackfoot woman spreads happiness one gift basket at a time - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

BLACKFOOT

Giving gifts is Heather Wheeler’s love language and she owns a business devoted to gifting others.

The 29-year-old Blackfoot woman launched Basket Blondie in 2022. It provides curated gift baskets for any occasion or person, whether it’s a birthday or holiday, postpartum moms, a family member who lost a loved one, or just a general pick-me-up for someone who needs some love.

Customers select the theme and items they want in the basket, which Wheeler makes out of her home. She delivers or ships them throughout eastern Idaho.

In the last three years, she’s acquired dozens of repeat customers, and it’s a thrill for her to help spread a little love in the world.

“Gifting is my love language,” Wheeler tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a way for people to say things without saying too much, and you can gift for pretty much anything.”

Many customers come to Wheeler full of excitement about a gift they want to give to someone, and Wheeler is delighted to help them put it together.

A gift basket Wheeler made for EastIdahoNews.com. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Wheeler inherited her interest in gifting from her mom, who, she says, always gave gift baskets to friends and neighbors.

The idea for the business came to Wheeler several years ago when she was looking for a gift for her friend.

“She was having a baby so I made her (a gift basket) and shipped it off. My husband was like, ‘That’s actually a good idea (for a business).’ I made some for other friends and gifted them. That’s where it started,” says Wheeler.

Wheeler would eventually like to have a storefront in Idaho Falls or Blackfoot where customers can put gift baskets together.

To place an order or learn more, visit Wheeler’s Facebook and Instagram pages. You can contact her directly at (208) 680-6846.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

