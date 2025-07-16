Camp: New coach and new offense as Joe Parker takes over at Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Somewhere in the hills above Pocatello, the sounds of football resonate throughout the warm afternoon.

With less than a month before practice officially starts, Idaho Falls High players and first-year head coach Joe Parker loaded up two buses and made the jaunt up to Camp Taylor for a week of summer camp.

Camp is motivational and physical. There is no cell phone service at Camp Taylor. No pads.

It was a good opportunity for the players – new and returning – to get to know the new coach and what was expected as the program prepares for the 2025 season.

As camp wrapped up last week, Parker noted there might be one key change for the upcoming season.

How about a Wing-T offense?

“One reason we lean toward the Wing concept is our linemen are not the prototypical linemen,” Parker said. “They’re a little bit under-sized so we’re going to utilize our speed … We’ll spread you out a little more than most Wing-T concepts and we’ll use our speed. We’ll still be able to throw the ball while still maintaining the integrity of the Wing-T blocking scheme.”

Parker takes over the Idaho Falls program having 25 years of coaching experience at the college and high school levels and coached teams that featured Wing-T offenses.

There’s obviously a learning curve for the new offense, Parker said.

“Early on we might be a little more vanilla.”

But the run-oriented offensive scheme wasn’t the focus of camp.

The team is heavy with sophomores and juniors, as well as potentially 15 to 17 seniors. Getting everyone on the same page with a new coach is the first step, Parker said.

“I thought this year let’s work on us first,” Parker said of having camp at Camp Taylor, which has cabins, a lodge and plenty of outdoor space. “Let’s work on our culture. What do we want to do? What do we want to be?

“So we’re working on character stuff, we’re working on leadership stuff. We’re talking about commitment … I believe if you take care of the little things, then the big things – the wins, are going to start coming.”

The Tigers were able to use the field at Marsh Valley and have played some 7 on 7 competitions.

Practice officially starts Aug. 11.

“Let’s see what Idaho Falls can do,” Parker said.