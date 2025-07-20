Chukars' beleaguered bullpen comes up big in finale win - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It took eight arms, some duct tape and popsicle sticks, but the Chukars pitching staff was able to get through the 27 outs it needed to clinch a series win with a victory over the Ogden Raptors, Sunday at Melaleuca Field.

The bullpen, at times, has been a weakness for the Idaho Falls Chukars (31-22, 4-2) this season. That group went from start to finish — kind of — in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Raptors (28-25, 2-4).

With the win, the Chuks have opened the second half with a series victory over a team that represented their Achilles’ Heel in the first half.

The Chukars went 2-6 against Ogden in the first half, and 25-14 against the rest of the league. After Saturday’s 12-11 win, manager Troy Percival said that a series win over this tough opponent to start the second half would be just the launching board his club would need to make a playoff push.

Saturday’s hero, Grady Morgan said Sunday’s game would be about hitter-friendly weather and his club making good contact while putting the ball in the air. He was absolutely correct — contributing two hits of his own.

The Idaho Falls and Ogden offenses combined for five home runs in the series finale, with the Chukars hammering three of those bombs.

It was Raptor first baseman Connor Bagnieski though, that got the big swing early, driving a grand slam out of the park in the third inning. Chris Sargent Jr., currently second in the PBL in long balls, added his 20th of the season, a solo shot, in the seventh, to give the Raptors a 7-4 lead.

Idaho Falls found its punch in the eighth, scoring five times to turn an 8-4 deficit into a 9-8 lead. Tyler Wyatt’s two-run double was followed by a two-run homer from Trevor Rogers (13) and a solo blast from Simon Baumgardt (14).

Anthony Mata added an insurance solo homer (3) in the eighth. It proved to be the winning run, with the Raptors scoring once in the ninth.

Gary Grosjean (S, 1) threw the first pitch of the six-game series when he tossed a complete game gem on Wednesday. He threw the last as well, working the ninth to record the save.

But he was the only starter to see the mound in Sunday’s finale.

Lefty Nicolo Pinazzi was the opener, working 2 innings and allowing five runs — four on the Bagnieski bomb. From there, five Chukar relievers worked a six-inning bridge between Pinazzi and Grosjean. Among the parade from bullpen to field mound was newly acquired Julien Hernandez, making his first appearance for Idaho Falls, Steven Ordorica (W, 1-0), who got three outs between the seventh and eighth innings, and Jake Dixon, another new addition who appeared in Saturday’s game and made his second Chukar appearance getting one out Sunday.

The Chukars and their restructured bullpen will use Monday’s travel day to get to Grand Junction, Colo., where the Jackalopes await. Idaho Falls bested the Jackalopes in 10 of 12 first-half meetings.

PBL second-half standings

1. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (5-1)

T2. Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-2)

T2. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (4-2)

T2. Idaho Falls Chukars (4-2)

T2. Missoula PaddleHeads (4-2)

T2. Oakland Ballers (4-2)

T7. Boise Hawks (2-4)

T7. Glacier Range Riders (2-4)

T7. Great Falls Voyagers (2-4)

T7. Ogden Raptors (2-4)

T7. Billings Mustangs (2-4)

12. Grand Junction Jackalopes (1-5)