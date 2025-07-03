Chukars continue to struggle with Raptors, fall further back in playoff race - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars’ search for ways to beat the Raptors continues, as they dropped to 2-6 head-to-head with Ogden after falling Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.

The Chukars (24-14) have won 22 of 30 games against Pioneer Baseball League teams not from Ogden. But, with 11 days — and 10 games — remaining before the end of the first half, they sit 4 games out of a playoff-clinching spot, following a 12-7 loss to the troublesome Raptors (22-16).

Garrett Van Deventer got the starting nod for game two of the three-game set, and battled through some shoddy defense. Van Deventer (ND, 3-3) lasted 5 innings with five runs crossing the plate — all of them unearned.

Shortstop Anthony Mata and Van Deventer himself were each charged with an error, while left fielder Jacob Shanks was charged with a pair.

Rickey Tibbett pitched for the second time in four days after a 23-game injury-related absence, and allowed one run in his 1 inning of work. Robert Hughes (L, 1-2) was tagged with the decision, allowing three runs without recording an out in the seventh.

The Idaho Falls offense was, again, led by a red-hot Garret Ostrander. The second baseman, who hit his first PBL homer last Wednesday in Grand Junction, Colo., hit his third in a week — a solo shot to bring the Chukars within one run, 7-6, in the sixth inning.

Ostrander went 3-for-5, with three runs and one RBI. He is 25-for-50 (.500), with 11 RBIs over his last 12 games played.

Benjamin Rosengard got things started with the home team, hitting a two-run homer (8) in the first inning, driving in Ostrander, as part of an early attack from the Chukars, who led 3-0 heading into the fourth. The wheels fell off from there for the Idaho Falls defensively, as the Raptors scored one or more runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

The Chukars will look to right the ship Thursday evening, and salvage a win before sending the Raptors south. First pitch of the series finale is set for 7:05 p.m., with a postgame fireworks show scheduled at Melaleuca Field.

Current PBL standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (28-10)

T1. Oakland Ballers (28-10)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (26-12)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (24-14)

5. Ogden Raptors (22-16)

T6. Boise Hawks (21-16)

T6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-16)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-23)

9. Billings Mustangs (14-23)

10. Glacier Range Riders (13-25)

11. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (7-30)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (7-31)