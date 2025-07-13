Chukars dig out of early hole, finish first half with much-needed win - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Idaho Falls Chukars, riding a six-game losing skid, fell into an immediate 8-0 hole, Sunday.

It would have been easy for a team amid an extended struggle to pack it in and accept another loss and series sweep. But the Chukars (27-20), led by center fielder Tyler Wyatt, battled back to finish their up-and-down first half with a 16-11 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers (14-34).

Starter Tyler Curtis could not give his team the start it was hoping for. He was unable to pitch around an error from Simon Baumgardt and was done after just 1 inning, having given up eight runs (four earned).

The overworked Chukar bullpen was nails, holding Great Falls to just three runs over the final eight frame.

Idaho Falls started chipping away at the Voyagers lead, scoring three runs in the top of the second. Wyatt kept the ball rolling in the right direction with a two-run homer (8) in the third.

The Chukars scored two more in the fourth, making it an 8-7 ballgame, but Great Falls finally offered an answer and took a 10-7 lead into the sixth.

Wyatt followed an Eddie Pelc sixth-inning RBI double with his second homer of the afternoon, a three-run bomb (9) giving the Chukars their first lead of the game — and first in the sixth inning or later all week.

Voyager center fielder Emilio Corona matched Wyatt with his second homer of the game in the bottom half, knotting the score at 11-11. And that’s where it stood into the ninth.

The Chukars’ last offensive inning of the first half featured three hits, five walks and five runs.

Wyatt, playing in his fourth season with the Chukars, led the way with a 3-for-5 performance, with three runs scored and six RBIs. Pelc, appearing in his third PBL game, added two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.

Garrett Van Deventer (W, 4-3) earned the decision, holding the Voyagers scoreless on one hit across the seventh and eighth innings.

The Chukars will return to Idaho Falls, where they will open the second half on Tuesday against the Ogden Raptors (26-21).

Current PBL standings

1. Oakland Ballers* (36-11)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads* (33-15)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (29-17)

4. Boise Hawks (30-18)

5. Idaho Falls Chukars (27-20)

6. Ogden Raptors (26-21)

7. Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-24)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (21-25)

9. Billings Mustangs (19-29)

10. Glacier Range Riders (17-31)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (14-34)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (9-37)

* = Clinched first-half playoff spot