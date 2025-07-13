Chukars drop another, losing streak goes to six - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Idaho Falls Chukars were once again tasked with coming back from an early deficit on Saturday, and once again were unable to do so. They are now at risk of being swept by a Voyagers team that lugs the league’s second-worst record.

The Chukars (26-20) arrived in Great Falls, Mont., on Tuesday, hoping to claim a playoff spot. Now, just five days later, they are at risk of falling all the way back to sixth place.

As they have done so often recently, the Chukars found themselves trailing big early, after starter Connor Harrison (L, 5-3) surrendered six runs in the first inning. The Voyagers (14-33) did little after the third, but the early advantage was enough for an 11-9 win.

Harrison lasted just 2 innings, while giving up nine hits and seven runs. Dante Zamudio gave up three more in the third, but Jorge Romero and Ricky Tibbett held Great Falls to a single run over the final five frames.

The Chukar offense scratched and clawed all the way back, and had the go-ahead run on with the bases loaded in the ninth, when Simon Baumgardt, who had already knocked in a pair of runs, grounded into a game-ending double play.

Garret Ostrander extended his hitting streak to 10, with a double to lead off the first inning. Tyler Wyatt collected three hits, matching Eddie Pelc for a team-high.

Pelc, appearing in just his his second PBL game after joining the Chukars Friday, knocked in a run, scored a run and stole a base.

Trevor Rogers had a game-high three RBIs, including a two-run homer (10).

The Chukars and Voyagers will battle it out once more, Sunday, to close the first half. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Oakland Ballers (36-11) *clinch playoff berth

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (32-15) *clinch playoff berth

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (29-17)

4. Boise Hawks (29-18)

T5. Idaho Falls Chukars (26-20)

T5. Ogden Raptors (26-20)

7. Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-24)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (21-25)

9. Billings Mustangs (18-29)

10. Glacier Range Riders (17-30)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (14-33)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (9-36)