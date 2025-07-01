City of Idaho Falls to collect donations for Community Food Basket during parade - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — As Idaho Falls residents gather to celebrate Independence Day at the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty on Parade, the mayor and City Council are once again encouraging the community to support the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls.

Mayor Rebecca Casper, members of the City Council and volunteers will collect monetary donations along the parade route during the celebration on Friday, July 4. In place of canned food donations, the team will accept cash and digital contributions through Venmo. Volunteers will also hand out flyers featuring the Community Food Basket’s “Most Needed Items,” along with a QR code linking to their Venmo for quick and easy electronic giving.

“The Fourth of July brings our community together in celebration, and it’s also a chance to show the best of who we are,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “By supporting the Community Food Basket, we’re not just enjoying the parade, we’re helping ensure that families across Idaho Falls have what they need. That’s something worth celebrating.”

This year, the mayor and City Council will be accompanied by volunteers and will travel the parade route with the support of a vintage fire truck, generously provided by Farr’s Candy.

“Community support is what keeps our shelves stocked and our doors open,” said Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls. “Even small donations can have a big impact — just $1 can be turned into $4.80 worth of food, more than enough to provide a meal to a family of four. Every contribution during the parade helps us provide meals to local families facing food insecurity, and we’re incredibly grateful to the City of Idaho Falls for helping us meet this growing need.”

The Liberty on Parade event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4. The parade will start near Idaho Falls High School, continue down 4th Street and head south on Boulevard to Tautphaus Park.

Residents are encouraged to join in the celebration and take part in this opportunity to support neighbors in need.

For more information about the Community Food Basket, visit feedidahofalls.org.