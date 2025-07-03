COURTROOM INSIDER | Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty; Howard Blum reacts - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty; Howard Blum reactsPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty and admits to killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Nate Eaton recaps the hearing and talks about what’s next – plus author Howard Blum joins the conversation.
