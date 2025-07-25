COURTROOM INSIDER | What to expect at Lori Daybell's final sentencing - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | What to expect at Lori Daybell’s final sentencingPublished at | Updated at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s the night before Lori Vallow Daybell’s final day in court as she will be sentenced for the last time Friday. Nate Eaton is in Phoenix and previews what we can expect tomorrow.
Watch in the video player above.
