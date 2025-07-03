UPDATE: Missing man with developmental disabilities has been found - East Idaho News

UPDATE (7:25 p.m. Wednesday):

“Mr. Howell has been located and is safe,” the sheriff’s office said in an email Wednesday evening. “We appreciate the public’s assistance.”

ORIGINAL STORY (3:55 p.m. Wednesday):

AMMON — Law enforcement is asking for help looking for a missing and endangered 48-year-old man.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Howell, a developmentally disabled man, walked away from a residential facility at 17th Street and Curlew Drive in Ammon at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Howell is 6’ tall, 229 lbs, has slicked back, curly dark hair, a goatee, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The release says Howell has several developmental and mental health issues that may cause him to be confrontational.

Deputies are asking anyone in the general area of 17th Street and Curlew Drive to be on the lookout for Howell and contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200 if he is seen.