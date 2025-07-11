Fourth straight loss forces Chukars to shift focus - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — With their fourth loss in as many games, the Chukars have been eliminated from the race for a first-half playoff berth. But there are still two potential routes by which Idaho Falls can earn a postseason spot.

The Chukars (26-18) got another stellar start from Shane Spencer, but could not support the right-hander and suffered an 8-1 loss to the Voyagers (12-33) at Voyager Stadium Thursday night.

Spencer (L, 2-3), acquired from the Billings Mustangs earlier this month, made his second start in a Chukars uniform, and for the second time, he went 7 strong, allowing just two earned runs.

A Lewis-Clark State College alum, Spencer has been a welcome addition to an Idaho Falls pitching staff that has looked a bit worn down over the past few weeks. In his two starts with the club, Spencer has amassed 14 innings while allowing just 12 hits and striking out 11.

He has accounted for both of the Chukars’ quality starts this month, and is 1-1 in those starts.

Behind Spencer, the Idaho Falls offense could muster just six hits, including two apiece from Garret Ostrander and Trevor Rogers. The only offense to come from those six hits was a third-inning solo home run from Ostrander (5).

The Chukars are 3-7 over their last 10 games, and have fallen all the way back to fifth place in the Pioneer Baseball League standings — after carrying the league’s best record for more than a month. Only the Rocky Mountain Vibes (1-9) have a worse record over that span.

Though they have been mathematically eliminated from the first-half race, the Chukars can still earn a spot in the 2025 PBL playoffs. To do so, they will need to have a top-two record in the second half of the regular season, which begins next Tuesday when they host the Ogden Raptors (26-18)

Current PBL standings

1. Oakland Ballers (34-11) *first-half champions

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (30-15)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (29-16)

4. Boise Hawks (27-18)

T5. Idaho Falls Chukars (26-18)

T5. Ogden Raptors (26-18)

7. Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-22)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (20-25)

9. Billings Mustangs (17-28)

10. Glacier Range Riders (16-29)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (12-33)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (9-34)