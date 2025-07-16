 Grays drop road game to league-leading Blue Sox - East Idaho News
Grays baseball

Grays drop road game to league-leading Blue Sox

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Grays outfielder Brody Burch steals a base.
Outfielder and pitcher Brody Burch steals second during the Grays’ loss to the Hyrum Hornets last Saturday. Burch took the loss at Smithfield Tuesday night, but collected three hits. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
SMITHFIELD, Utah — In a matter of four days, the Grays, trying to overcome a slow start, have faced the top two teams in the Northern Utah League three times.

After splitting a Saturday home doubleheader against the Hyrum Hornets (10-5), the Grays (5-12 were on the road Tuesday, taking on the red-hot Smithfield Blue Sox (13-1), and came up short, 8-6, despite rallying back from an early hole.

Smithfield jumped on Grays starter Brody Burch (L) for three runs in the first. Burch held tough into the third, though, allowing his offense to claim a 4-3 advantage. But after surrendering another run in the third, the lefty was knocked out with one down in the fourth after being tagged for three more.

Kyler Spracklen and Stetson Higley went the rest of the way, with the former allowing one more run to cross in the fifth.

The Grays tried to scrape together a threat in the seventh, but Hudson John was stranded at first following a one-out single.

Burch and Matt Azzarano paced the Gate City offense, with three hits, two runs and one RBI each. John and Tyler Vance drove in two runs apiece as the Grays clawed their way back.

The Grays are back at Halliwell Park Friday for their annual Grateful Dead Night, which includes a pre-game concert featuring Grateful Dead tribute band “A Touch of Grey.” The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

