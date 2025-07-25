Homers, free passes back Harrison gem as Chukars return to win column - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — One day after enduring its worst game of the season, the Chukar offense broke out Thursday, swatting four homers and drawing four run-scoring free bases en route to a 16-1 win.

Behind big nights from Trevor Rogers, Johnny Pappas and Connor Harrison, the Chukars (33-23, 6-3) hammered their way to victory over the Jackalopes (25-32, 2-7) at Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field.

Harrison (W, 6-4) recorded his best performance since earning a win at Boise on the second night of the season.

The lefty rebounded from a two-out run-scoring single in the second to retire seven straight Grand Junction hitters. By the time he issued a lead-off walk in the fifth, Harrison’s offense had already given him a 14-1 lead.

He coasted from there, completing 7 innings of one-run ball, while allowing seven hits and walking two. He struck out five to earn his first win since June 29.

Coming off a sour 7-3 loss, the Idaho Falls offense got out of the gate quickly when Rogers mashed a first-inning solo homer (15) to right-center.

Without benefitting from a single extra-base hit, the Chukars added six more in the second. Grand Junction starter Phillip Bryant (L, 0-1) helped the cause, issuing a pair of run-scoring walks along with a bases-loaded hit batsman in the inning.

The Chukars added three in the fourth, again receiving a free run on a bases-loaded walk, and four more in the fifth when Pappas followed a Tyler Wyatt RBI single with a three-run homer (8).

Pappas finished the game with three hits, two runs and a game-high five RBIs.

The Chukars added single runs in the sixth and seventh, on solo homers from Rogers (16) — his second of the game — and Jacob Jablonski (8), respectively.

Eddie Pelc was the only Chukar to go without a hit, but was credited with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs.

Dante Zamudio and Nicolo Pinazzi continued the Idaho Falls bullpen’s recent resurgence, each tossing a scoreless inning to round out the Chukars’ most one-sided win since June 5 (25-7 at Grand Junction).

The Chukars will renew their battle with the Jackalopes Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

T1. Idaho Falls Chukars (6-3)

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (6-3)

T1. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (6-3)

T4. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (5-3)

T4. Missoula PaddleHeads (5-3)

T4. Oakland Ballers (5-3)

7. Ogden Raptors (5-4)

T8. Billings Mustangs (3-5)

T8. Glacier Range Riders (3-5)

T8. Great Falls Voyagers (3-5)

T11. Boise Hawks (2-7)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (2-7)