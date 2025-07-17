Idaho deputies ask for public's help in finding groping dirt biker - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a post on Facebook from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

We know security cameras don’t always give us Oscar-worthy footage — but pixelated or not, the behavior we’re investigating is no joke.

Detectives are looking into several reports involving a suspect on what has been described as a peg-style electric dirt bike. This person has approached women and slapped or grabbed them on the buttocks area as he passed by.

The incidents occurred between June 18 and July 3 in the south Boise area — from around Cloverdale and Columbia to the Lake Hazel and Maple Grove area.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing darker clothing — often all black — and gloves. He has been seen wearing a ski mask resembling either the “Call of Duty Ghost skull” or “Venom” style design.

If this happened to you and you haven’t reported it—or if you have any information that could help—please contact Detective Shannon Garza at sgarza@adacounty.id.gov or (208) 577-3797. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please use Crime Stoppers of Idaho at 343cops.com.