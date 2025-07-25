LIVE UPDATES | 'I trusted you!" Kay Woodcock screams at Lori Vallow Daybell during sentencing - East Idaho News

Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced Friday on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton is in the courtroom and will post live updates during the hearing. You can watch the sentencing here.

10:08 a.m. “Lori is responsible for all of this. This was a deliberate act of evil. This has never been a mission from God. She isn’t an instrument in God’s hands. She was sleeping with Chad Daybell behind Charles Vallow’s back while planning his murder.”

10:07 a.m. “He didn’t deserve to die and he sure as hell didn’t deserve to be villified by the woman who killed him. I keep asking why. Why. Was it about a million bucks? He wasn’t just a dollar sign to fund Lori’s game of make believe. When that didn’t work, she murdered her kids for money and tried to kill Brandon when he looked like he could be the next dollar sign.”

10:06 a.m. Gerry says everyone loved Charles and says he misses his brother every day. As these victim statements are read, Lori has no reaction.

10:04 a.m. Gerry Vallow now approaching the podium. He says a few weeks ago he was watching fireworks and was thinking about everything he lost. Gerry says he wasn’t sure what to say. He is a veteran and served his country. “I knew good men who went to work. Some of them came home badly broken. Some came home and couldn’t live with the weight they carried. Those men fought for something real. That’s why I am here to speak for Charles.”

10:02 a.m. “Lori took my dad away. I am dead because she killed him. He never would have let her hurt me and I know he died protecting me. It took six years to let me have a voice. I am not a domino that fell in her life. I am Joshua Jackson Vallow. I am the son of Charles Vallow. I should be 13 years old now, but I am forever 7. The impact of my father’s death was my murder and judge, it is 13 years today that JJ’s adoption was finalized.” Kay is sobbing and then screams at Lori, “I trusted you!” Kay returns to her seat and is sobbing.

10:01 a.m. Kay continues to read the letter. “Everything I knew was gone. All because my dad couldn’t protect me anymore. He was my best friend. I loved my dad more than I can explain. Lori caused the next tragedy in my family. The next domino to fall. The one thing I had left was my sister Tylee. She murdered her too.”

9:59 a.m. “I went to a special school because I am a special boy. I had the best four-legged friend ever, Bailey. I loved Bailey so much but Lori got rid of Bailey after my dad was murdered but before I was murdered.” Kay starts to cry reading the letter, “I miss my dad. I cried all day. ‘My dad’s not dead. My dad’s not dead.'” Others in the courtroom are crying.

9:58 a.m. Kay Woodcock will now read a letter from JJ Vallow. “My name is JJ Vallow. I can’t be here today to read htis today because I am dead. I was murdered by the defenddant, Lori Vallow, or as I used to call her, mom. There are a whole lot of tragedies that have happended to my family because of my mom.”

9:57 a.m. As Charles said, “Love always win.” Kay: “May this sentence be as permanent as the graves you filled.” Kay is done.

9:56 a.m. Kay says the courtroom is full because she’s a “sideshow freak. A monster who thinks she’s devine. They don’t come to honor you. You’ve always wanted an audience but this audience isn’t here to adore you. They’re here to watch you fall. You are not a godess, you are not chosen, you thought you could play God and win. The only legacy you have will be remembered as a pitiful, cautionary tale of evil and narcism. Your life will end between concrete and steel while the world outsides remembers Tylee, JJ, Charles and Tammy.”

9:53 a.m. Kay says Lori is so pathologically self-centered she can’t even see what she’s done. “You wrapped evil in scripture and called it faith. You and Chad murdered your children and spouses and then hid behind a veil of lies. You are not exalted. You are a manipulator and your faith is counterfeit. You still talk as if you are somehow misunderstood. Wrong. You are fully understood. You are a manipulator, a liar and a destroyer. You betrayed Charles with bullets and then went shopping for flipflops.”

9:52 a.m. Kay says the officers had to take this load to their wives. “Chandler PD never believed your bull****. They didn’t charge you immediately because they were building their case.”

9:49 a.m. “How dare you desecrate the memories of Charles and your children. Your land of make believe it just transparent. The facts and science don’t play games. They tell the truth. How many times Charles was shot, what angles and how long he had been dead before 911 was called – 47 minutes. Because you were busy coming up with an alibi. Science doesn’t lie – you do.” Kay asks the officers in the audience to please stand. Chuck Kunsaitis, Eric Wheeler, Ron Ball, Ray Hermosillo. “They’re from Rexburg, Idaho and they were key in getting justice for you.”

9:48 a.m. “Did you think you could charm your way out of this? You are an ordinary middle-aged woman. You keep saying nobody understands so tell me Lori, was it you who shot Charles? Is that why you kept asking about gunshot residue? You took his phone and played a childish game of keepaway. Every single one of us saw right through you.”

9:47 a.m. Kay turns to look at Lori. “Lori…” Treena approached Kay and says she needs to address the judge. Kay lists days of when Lori was on Wheel of Fortune and other events. “You spent your entire life chasing the spotlight. You call yourself a mother, a wife, a woman of God- you are none of these things. You are a liar, a fraud and a murderer.”

9:45 a.m. Kay Woodcock will speak next. She says this courtroom is where Charles finally received justice. “He was more than my brother – he was the backbone of our family. He was kind and generous. He was a protector by nature. He would give you the shirt off his back and then ask what he could do to help. He loved fiercely and built his life around family, faith and hard work.”

9:43 a.m. Kresha says the actions of the defendant have caused an unspeakable pain. “We lost a brother, a son and a nephew. The lingering fear and sorrow inflicted are a constant heavy burden.” Kresha asks for the maximum sentence and says Lori deserves to spend the rest of her life incarcerated. “Let justice finally be served for Charles, JJ and Tylee – and I can’t forget Tammy.”

9:40 a.m. Kresha says the betrayal of trust is unbelievable. Lori Noreen Cox was never allowed to be herself and was always told she was someone else, Kresha says. Kresha says Lori’s mom convinced herself she never lost Lolly (her sister who died as a newborn) and Lolly’s spirit inhabited Lori. “The hard truth is that sometimes infants die,” Kresha says.

9:39 a.m. Kresha recalls JJ being born premature and how he fought to come into this world. She says JJ fought his whole life to stay in this world “when his mother, his uncle and his mother’s sidepiece preyed on a 7-year-old autistic boy and snuffed him out. Think about that.”

9:37 a.m. Kresha says Tylee had dreams of traveling the world and truly living life. She says their family clung to any thread of hope. “The pain of knowing her potential was extinguished so violently it’s unbearable. The world is undeniably darker without her life.” Kresha says JJ was her only nephew and he brought joy to their family.

9:36 a.m. Kresha talks about the beliefs Chad and Lori taught while they were planning the deaths of innocent people who trusted her. Charles really loved Lori, his wife. He took his wife back into his life and wrote to his attorney: “What can I say? Love always wins.” Kresha says these were the words of a man clinging to hope – a hope that would lead to his death.

9:35 a.m. Kresha talks about Charles trying to change his life insurance policy before he died. He was distraught and knew something was wrong. Kresha talks about Chad and Lori traveling between Idaho to Arizona together while plotting murder.

9:32 a.m. Kresha says it was hard to see her mother go through all this. It felt like a light had gone out in the world. The initial grief was compounded by the horrible circumstances surrounding Charles’ death. It added anger and sorrow to learn that Lori was involved.

9:31 a.m. Kresha Easton is now addressing the court. Kresha is Kay’s daughter. “I stand before the court today as a voice of the shattered remains of my family.” She says her family has been decimated. She says Charles was so much more than a relative – he was the cornerstone of their family. “I remember his infectious laugh, his corny jokes, his unwaivering optimism and his genuine care for everyone around him.”

9:30 a.m. Todd says he hopes Lori understands what God did for her. He dies on the cross for Lori and everyone, he says. Todd tells Lori he hopes she understands the truth before she dies. “You don’t have to live evil the rest of your life. Ask God to come into your life and show him your love.” Todd finishes.

9:28 a.m. Susan says she has forgiven Lori. She finishes her statement. Next person to speak is Todd Trahan, JJ’s biological dad. He asks the judge if he can address Lori. Beresky says he can. Todd says he gave up JJ because he couldn’t raise JJ – Lori could. “I’m here today to forgive you. I know what it’s like to be in prison. I was in prison when you got the rights to my son. I know what it’s like. Once you get done with this court and you go sit in that cell, you have to relive everything that you did.”

9:26 a.m. Susan talks about how July 12, 2019, changed her life. “My brother’s death was a deliberate act of evil and was selfish. How could you do such an evil and intentional harm and take my brother’s life for money, lust and power?”

9:25 a.m. Susan Vallow is Charles’ older sister. She says she and Charles had just started to renew their relationship. She shares about the last time she and Charles spoke. They said they loved each other. Susan starts to cry. “Charles wore his heart on his sleeve. You took all that away from us.”

9:24 a.m. “God bless JJ. God bless Tylee. And most of all, God bless our family.” Larry thanks the judge for allowing him to speak his final piece to her. Larry says Susan Vallow will speak now. She appears in front of the camera.

9:23 a.m. “You murdered JJ. You murdered Tammy. I’ll always believe you murdered Alex. You are a murderer. You’re worthless.” Lori is looking straight ahead and down as Larry is speaking. “You are not worth it. The four murders that you are accused of are only ones that you can prove.” Larry says Lori tried to kill him when he left her house in Hawaii.

9:21 a.m. “Look at Todd! Turn around and look at him, Lori! That’s the last time you’re going to hear my name out of your mouth! Look at Todd!” Todd is JJ’s biological father, who is in the courtroom. “MURDERESS!” “May God have mercy on your soul because that’s the only thing in life and don’t count on God where you’re going. You’re nothing, murderess. I can’t stand you.”

9:19 a.m. Larry says: “It was your choice! You made them! You and your husband, if that’s what you want to call him. You made them! For what? You murdered Charles – the best thing that was ever in your life. You’re delusional, narcissistic. I will never speak your name again, murderess! You will never get anything out of me again in your life. You are nothing. You are nothing. You killed Tylee. Look at me, Lori! Did you enjoy it? Did you dance around the fire like you sent the videos to Chad of you dancing around in your room for him? Did you enjoy it?” Larry is yelling at Lori.

9:18 a.m. Larry says he wishes he was here to look the murderer in the eye. We see Larry on the screen. He says Lori is a psychopathic, delusional murderer. “I can’t tell you the harm you have caused to our family, but I can tell you this. I know where you’re going to be until you die. You’re going to be in an 8×6 cell. You’re going to haev a steel cot. You’re going to have a 12×8 desk and a stainless steel toilet.”

9:17 a.m. Colby says if you want to see darkness, look at the murdering cult who killed his family. Colby says Lori Vallow herself aided the family tragedy. Colby is finished. Judge thanks him. Larry Woodcock is now speaking via Zoom.

9:16 a.m. Colby is crying. “This has affected me personally. I’ve had to do something I’ve never done and that was fight to stay alive after the pain. I had to choose to fight to stay alive.” Colby now addressing Lori. “She claims to be Jesus’s favorite. When did Jesus allow us to commit adultery? When did Jesus change the commandment of Thou Shalt Not Kill? When did Jesus tell us to steal money from our kids and lie through life?”

9:15 a.m. Colby says his siblings did not have time to process grief as they were moved out of state and then killed. “My little brother JJ would only have 74 days before he met the same fate. He must have been confused, worried, sad without the ability to comprehend his feelings.”

9:14 a.m. Colby: “I lost a father. I have to live with the regret of not speaking to him before he was murdered in cold blood. This not only affected me. My little brother was only 7 years old and he had autism. One day he saw his father coming to him to pick him up at the house and never saw him again.”

9:13 a.m. “My little brother had his father ripped away from him. My sister held a burden nobody should endure.” Colby says Charles was a very generous man and would give the shirt off his back. Colby says Lori told him that in January 2019, Charles had been unfaithful to her. “I naively believed her and thought my father betrayed our family. Little did I know it was my mother who was having the affair all along.”

9:11 a.m. Colby introduces himself. “I’m here to tell you what I lost. Not only are my siblings and father gone, but my mother is too.” He talks about learning the news that his dad died of a heart attack, or so he was told. He says when he arrived at Lori’s house, he learned Charles had been shot and killed in what was labeled “self-defense.” Colby starts to cry.

9:10 a.m. Treena says several people will speak. Bobby Vallow, Susan Vallow and Larry Woodcock will speak virtually. Larry was unable to be in person due to a friend’s death. Colby Ryan will speak first.

9:09 a.m. Judge reads the charges and explains that Lori was found guilty of those charges. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder – two charges, one for Charles Vallow, one for Brandon Boudreaux.

9:08 a.m. Judge Justin Beresky is on the bench. Treena Kay is at the state’s table with Det. Nathan Duncan and a paralegal. Lori is at the defense table with her advisory attorneys and investigator.

9:05 a.m. Colby Ryan has been in and out of the hospital this week. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. There are more details about his health condition here.

9:04 a.m. Courtroom is full. Every seat is taken and every single person got in. Lori Vallow Daybell just walked in wearing orange.

9:01 a.m. Summer Shiflet is here with a friend or two sitting behind the defense bench. Brandon Boudreaux, his wife, parents and several family members are in the jury box. Kay Woodcock and Gerry Vallow are also in the jury box. Colby Ryan will appear via Zoom to read a victim impact statement due to a health issue.

9 a.m. In the courtroom for Lori Vallow Daybell’s final sentencing. People began lining up at 5 p.m. yesterday in hopes of getting a seat. Victim family members are seated in the jury box. This allows extra seats in the courtroom for public – and the family can look directly at Lori. Starts at 9 a.m. AZ time.