Local Shelley man accused of committing a string of car burglaries - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A Shelley man is accused of committing a string of car burglaries at multiple addresses in Shelley. Various items, including two handguns, were reported stolen.

Adrian C. Solis, 24, has been charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft. If found guilty, Solis could spend up to 58 years in prison and pay up to $160,000 in fines.

On June 26th, the Bingham County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to multiple addresses in the East 1440 North 1100 East area of Shelley to investigate a series of vehicle burglaries.

Numerous items from several different vehicles were reported stolen, including a bottle of prescription Adderall, a Ruger 380 semi-automatic pistol, a pair of Apple AirPod Pros, and a Smith and Wesson Shield 9mm. In addition, nearly $250 in cash was also missing from the vehicles.

According to court documents, the rightful owner of the AirPod Pros was able to use the “Find My” app to locate the missing earbuds. The app reportedly showed that the victim’s headphones were located in an apartment building on West Maple Street.

Officers were able to check video footage of the apartment complex. They noted that only one vehicle left and came back during the time of night when the burglaries allegedly occurred. Using the video and the license plate on the shown vehicle, deputies were able to identify Solis as the suspect.

Court documents say the owner of the AirPods met deputies at the suspect’s apartment complex and allowed deputies to use their iPhone, which was still paired to the AirPods. Deputies were allegedly able to connect the phone to the AirPods only when standing next to the vehicle that Solis was seen driving in the video footage.

Deputies then executed a search warrant on the vehicle, where they found and recovered multiple items, including the two handguns and the AirPods.

Deputies made contact with Solis while he was at his mother’s apartment. Solis was reportedly read his Miranda Rights and placed under arrest.

Though Solis has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.