Modest Chukar win streak ends at 3 in western Colorado - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Chukars offense was utterly stymied by a Jackalopes pitching staff that entered Wednesday’s game with the second-highest team ERA in the Pioneer Baseball League.

Five Grand Junction pitchers combined to hold the Chukars (32-23, 5-3) to four hits and three runs as the Jackalopes (25-31, 2-6) ended the Idaho Falls winning streak at three with a 7-3 win at Suplizio Field Wednesday night.

Gary Grosjean has gone a month since his last win (June 25), wearing a loss in three of six appearances since then.

Grosjean (L, 7-3) once again worked deep, giving his bullpen the rest it had not gotten much of over the past two months. He lasted 6-2/3 innings, despite allowing nine hits and six runs — four of those runs scoring in the seventh.

Julien Hernandez and Jean Reyes recorded the final four outs, holding the Jackalopes to one run.

Through six innings, Grosjean had held the Grand Junction offense to two runs, but his offense could not provide him with any support.

Trevor Rogers was responsible for half of the Chukars’ hits, going 2-for-4 with an eighth-inning two-run homer (14). Jacob Jablonski homered (7) to round out the Idaho Falls scoring.

The Chukars are back in action Thursday, when face the the Jackalopes for the third game of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (5-2)

T1. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (5-2)

T3. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (5-3)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (5-3)

T3. Missoula PaddleHeads (5-3)

T3. Oakland Ballers (5-3)

7. Ogden Raptors (4-4)

T8. Billings Mustangs (3-5)

T8. Glacier Range Riders (3-5)

T8. Great Falls Voyagers (3-5)

T11. Boise Hawks (2-6)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (2-6)