PHOTO GALLERY: Chukars move to 6-0 in home run derbies behind Baumgardt, Vasquez - East Idaho News

PHOTO GALLERY: Chukars move to 6-0 in home run derbies behind Baumgardt, Vasquez

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Gabriel Vasquez
Chukars outfielder Gabe Vasquez hits one of his 12 homers in the second round of Saturday’s Pioneer Baseball League Home Run Derby. The Chukars beat the Ogden Raptors, 13-6 and 12-6, to improve to 6-0 on the season in the weekly derbies.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars lead the Pioneer Baseball League in team homers, with 101. They also lead the league in home run derby victories, with six.

The Chukars entered Saturday’s weekly home run derby — a new feature the league introduced this year — with a perfect 5-0 record. And behind the power prowess of Simon Baumgardt and Gabe “the Latino Bambino” Vasquez, Idaho Falls improved that perfect run to six.

RELATED | What the Chukars need to clinch a first-half playoff spot; how the new weekly home run derbies work

Baumgardt won the first round of the derby, beating Ogden’s Denver Blinn 13-6. Vasquez made it a 2-0 sweep for the home team with a 12-6 victory over Kyler Stancato.

“Gabe Ruth” has competed in all but one of the Chukars’ derbies this season, and entered play Saturday tied for fifth in the league with 43 derby homers this year.

Here are some photos from the pre-game derby:

Chukars, Johnny Pappas gold ball
Chukars catcher and designated home run derby pitcher Johnny Pappas throws the “Gold Ball” to Gabe Vasquez. The Gold Ball is thrown after the expiration of the two-minute round and is worth two home runs if hit out. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars home run derby crew
The Chukars home run derby participants look on as Ogden’s Denver Blinn hits. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Gabriel Vasquez
Gabe Vasquez watches the ball to contact. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Johnny Pappas
Johnny Pappas throws to Simon Baumgardt in the first round of Saturday’s derby. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Simon Baumgardt
Simon Baumgardt watches as one of his homers flies out to left field. Baumgardt hit 12 homers but was credited with 13 because one of the 12 was on the Gold Ball, which is worth two. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Simon Baumgardt and Johnny Pappas
Simon Baumgardt and Johnny Pappas embrace after Baumgardt wins the first round of Saturday’s derby. Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Raptors, Kyler Stancato
Raptors’ Kyler Stancato connects for one of his six homers. The Raptors are 0-6 this season in home run derbies.

