PHOTO GALLERY: Chukars move to 6-0 in home run derbies behind Baumgardt, Vasquez - East Idaho News

PHOTO GALLERY: Chukars move to 6-0 in home run derbies behind Baumgardt, Vasquez
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars lead the Pioneer Baseball League in team homers, with 101. They also lead the league in home run derby victories, with six.
The Chukars entered Saturday’s weekly home run derby — a new feature the league introduced this year — with a perfect 5-0 record. And behind the power prowess of Simon Baumgardt and Gabe “the Latino Bambino” Vasquez, Idaho Falls improved that perfect run to six.
Baumgardt won the first round of the derby, beating Ogden’s Denver Blinn 13-6. Vasquez made it a 2-0 sweep for the home team with a 12-6 victory over Kyler Stancato.
“Gabe Ruth” has competed in all but one of the Chukars’ derbies this season, and entered play Saturday tied for fifth in the league with 43 derby homers this year.
Here are some photos from the pre-game derby: