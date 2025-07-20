PHOTO GALLERY: Chukars move to 6-0 in home run derbies behind Baumgardt, Vasquez - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars lead the Pioneer Baseball League in team homers, with 101. They also lead the league in home run derby victories, with six.

The Chukars entered Saturday’s weekly home run derby — a new feature the league introduced this year — with a perfect 5-0 record. And behind the power prowess of Simon Baumgardt and Gabe “the Latino Bambino” Vasquez, Idaho Falls improved that perfect run to six.

Baumgardt won the first round of the derby, beating Ogden’s Denver Blinn 13-6. Vasquez made it a 2-0 sweep for the home team with a 12-6 victory over Kyler Stancato.

“Gabe Ruth” has competed in all but one of the Chukars’ derbies this season, and entered play Saturday tied for fifth in the league with 43 derby homers this year.

Here are some photos from the pre-game derby:

Chukars catcher and designated home run derby pitcher Johnny Pappas throws the “Gold Ball” to Gabe Vasquez. The Gold Ball is thrown after the expiration of the two-minute round and is worth two home runs if hit out. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Chukars home run derby participants look on as Ogden’s Denver Blinn hits. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gabe Vasquez watches the ball to contact. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Johnny Pappas throws to Simon Baumgardt in the first round of Saturday’s derby. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Simon Baumgardt watches as one of his homers flies out to left field. Baumgardt hit 12 homers but was credited with 13 because one of the 12 was on the Gold Ball, which is worth two. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Simon Baumgardt and Johnny Pappas embrace after Baumgardt wins the first round of Saturday’s derby. Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com