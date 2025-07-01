 PHOTO GALLERY: Grays continue search for footing, fall to to expansion team from Boise - East Idaho News
Grays baseball

PHOTO GALLERY: Grays continue search for footing, fall to to expansion team from Boise

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Kolby Osborn
Gate City Grays right fielder Kolby Osborn throws the ball back to infield as Boise Blues base runners advance on a base hit. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays’ early-season struggles continued through the weekend, as they fell to 3-8 on the season and into the cellar of the Northern Utah League standings.

The Grays went 1-2 at Halliwell Park over the weekend, splitting a Saturday doubleheader with the Providence Wolverines after losing to the Boise Blues on Friday.

Gate City was the first Northern Utah League team to play the expansion squad from Boise, so they had no scouting report on the Blues. They learned that the new team brings some thump.

The Blues homered twice in the pitcher-friendly park at Halliwell and hung on despite a late rally from the home nine, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Here are some photos from the Blues’ 7-6 victory over the Grays on Friday night.

Gate City Grays, Sergio Cejudo
Catcher Sergio Cejudo frames a strike. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Kyler Spracklen
Kyler Spracklen throws a curveball after entering Friday’s game in relief. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Rhys Pope
Grays manager Rhys Pope encourages his offense from the third base coach’s box. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Trayson Kostial
Grays third baseman Trayson Kostial arrives at second for an RBI double. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Brandon Magnus
Starter Brandon Magnus pitches during the first inning of Friday’s game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays
Grays players — and a fan watching from the center field fence — look on during a pitching change. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Matt Azzarano
Matt Azzarano takes an at-bat as several teammates time the pitcher from the home team dugout. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

