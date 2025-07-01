PHOTO GALLERY: Grays continue search for footing, fall to to expansion team from Boise - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays’ early-season struggles continued through the weekend, as they fell to 3-8 on the season and into the cellar of the Northern Utah League standings.

The Grays went 1-2 at Halliwell Park over the weekend, splitting a Saturday doubleheader with the Providence Wolverines after losing to the Boise Blues on Friday.

Gate City was the first Northern Utah League team to play the expansion squad from Boise, so they had no scouting report on the Blues. They learned that the new team brings some thump.

The Blues homered twice in the pitcher-friendly park at Halliwell and hung on despite a late rally from the home nine, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Here are some photos from the Blues’ 7-6 victory over the Grays on Friday night.

