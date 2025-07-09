Riverbend Awareness Project focuses on Sarcoma and Bone Cancer Awareness Month - East Idaho News

In the July episode of the Riverbend Awareness Project, Dr. Kevin Jones of the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah helps to spotlight Sarcoma and Bone Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Jones, an orthopedic surgeon and sarcoma specialist, breaks down the complexities of sarcoma. Sarcomas are rare cancers that form in the body’s connective tissues, including bone, muscle and blood vessels. He explains why sarcomas are often difficult to diagnose and how they differ from more common cancers in both presentation and treatment.

The conversation highlights the emotional and medical challenges of treating sarcoma, which often affects adolescents and young adults more than older populations. Dr. Jones shares the resilience and courage young patients demonstrate while facing life-altering decisions.

Throughout the episode, listeners are reminded that while sarcomas are uncommon, the impact on individuals and communities is profound. Dr. Jones encourages awareness and to reach out to those affected, especially young patients who often face long and isolating treatment journeys.

Listen to episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project wherever you get podcasts or on the Riverbend Media Group podcast page.