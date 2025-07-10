Semi loaded with molasses spills across I-84 near Twin Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 84 at milepost 173, north of Twin Falls.

A 59-year-old male from Nampa was driving westbound on Interstate 84 in a 2024 Mack semi-truck pulling a 2017 Polar Tank loaded with molasses. The Mack semi-truck struck the construction barrier, spilling its load of diesel fuel and molasses across approximately 200 feet of roadway. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.