Still waiting for details about domestic disturbance, which resulted in man's death - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been nearly two months since a man died during a domestic disturbance in Idaho Falls.

Details about the incident are still sparse, as law enforcement and prosecutors remain tight-lipped.

According to the initial news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the incident occurred at 7 a.m. on June 7 at the corner of South Lee Avenue and 7th Street.

The initial report was for a domestic disturbance, and upon the arrival of officers, a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. His identity has not been released.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department has completed its investigation at this time, and we are awaiting autopsy results,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said. “The autopsy results and results from the investigation will be given to the prosecutor for review. We expect the next steps would be up to (Bonneville County) Prosecutor (Randy) Neal regarding whether criminal charges are appropriate given the nature of the incident.”

Neal told EastIdahoNews.com the investigation is still pending in his office, as they are also awaiting the results of the cause of death.

He said that while an autopsy has been performed, preliminary results were not given, which he said is uncommon. He estimates it could take months as the forensic pathologist’s work is done through the Ada County Coroner’s office.

Neal said it’s critical to have a cause of death to go forward with a case and file charges. However, other components have been completed, such as crime scene processing and interviews with witnesses.

No individuals have been charged or arrested at this time.

According to the news release, the IFPD believes this was an isolated incident.