SWAT responds to armed suicidal man in assisted living center parking lot - East Idaho News

Deputies secured the area following a man barricading himself in his car with a gun. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON — Officials say an armed man barricaded himself inside his car at a local assisted living center Tuesday afternoon, causing a significant law enforcement presence in the area.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, and the SWAT team were called to The Gables Assisted Living Center at 1405 Curlew Drive, around 2:43 p.m., after a report of an armed man in the parking lot, barricading himself in a car, holding a gun to his head.

Lovell says deputies attempted to negotiate with the man, but were unsuccessful.

“We responded to a man barricaded in his vehicle here at The Gables, who was threatening suicide,” says Lovell. “While we were here on scene, the man shot himself with a firearm.”

Lovell says deputies secured the area, and the man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current status is unknown.

“Everybody in the building and the surrounding buildings and businesses are fine,” says Lovell. “We had briefly moved people back away and asked some to shelter in place, but everyone in those areas are back, doing what they’re doing, and everything’s fine.”

The nearby roads have ben reopened, and deputies are continuing to investigate. Lovell says no further information is available at this time.