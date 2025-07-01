Tribal officials order evacuation of residents on Presto Road on Fort Hall Indian Reservation - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Tribal officials are ordering the evacuation of Presto Road on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, due to expected high winds.

No other information has been provided.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT HALL — A wildfire has broken out near the Lincoln Creek area in Bingham County on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

Officials are warning residents living near Presto Road to be prepared to evacuate, according to Shoshone Bannock Tribes Emergency Management Coordinator Feliciana Fullmer.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire began around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

No information has been given about the size of the fire, its cause, or whether there are any injuries or property damage.

The federal Bureau of Land Management is aiding Fort Hall Fire and EMS with the wildfire.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.