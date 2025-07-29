Video: Watch Bryan Kohberger traffic stop in Moscow months before Idaho murders - East Idaho News

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — In previously unreleased police video, convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger is seen in a traffic stop by a Latah County sheriff’s deputy in August 2022 for speeding on the Pullman-Moscow Highway that traverses the two states and connects the two college cities, and handed a safety belt ticket.

Portions of the body-worn camera of Deputy Darren Duke, which the Idaho Statesman obtained in a public records request, were planned to be shown at Kohberger’s capital murder trial. It had already received approval from 4th District Judge Steven Hippler, who was presiding over the case.

Prosecutors said they intended to show jurors the police video to establish Kohberger’s identity, phone number and that he owned a white Hyundai Elantra. Kohberger drove his 2015 sedan to King Road in Moscow in the early morning when he fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

At the time, Kohberger, now 30, was a former Ph.D. student of criminology at Washington State University. He pleaded guilty to the four murders earlier this month, and Hippler sentenced him to four consecutive life terms in prison, with no chance of parole.

The victims were U of I undergraduates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20. The three women lived in an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow with two other female roommates, and Chapin was Kernodle’s boyfriend and slept over for the night.

“I stopped the vehicle for speeding, 42 mph in a 35 mph zone, confirmed patrolled speed at 29 mph,” wrote Duke. “Driver stated he was not aware of the speed limit. I noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt and he acknowledged that he was not. I cited him for the seatbelt and warned him for the speed.”