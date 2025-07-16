Weather wipes away Chukars' second-half opener - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After a fifth-place finish to the first half, the Chukars were looking to right the ship against the Ogden Raptors, Tuesday at Melaleuca Field. But their second-half opener will need to wait another day.

Due to rain and lightning, the game, initially scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, was delayed to 7:20 p.m., then again to 7:45 p.m. Another 10-minute delay, to 7:55, was quickly followed by an official rain-out decision.

The Chukars (27-20 first-half record) and Raptors (26-21) met eight times in the first half, each time in Idaho Falls, with Ogden taking six of the eight. The two teams already had a rain-out game, from July 3, but the PBL has yet to decide if that game will be made up.

Gary Grosjean, the Chukars’ scheduled starter for Tuesday’s game, led the club in wins in the first half, with seven. He saw his numbers take a serious hit down the stretch though, losing both of his last two starts while surrendering 18 earned runs in 10-2/3 innings across those starts.

Benjamin Rosengard led the Idaho Falls offense in nearly every category, slashing .487/.599/.792 with 59 runs scored. He added nine home runs and 46 RBIs. But he has been sidelined since July 9 with an injury.

Injuries were a key factor in the Chukars’ struggles down the stretch in the first half.

They currently have three players — pitchers Kristofer Bow and Brandon Ross, and outfielder Jacob Shanks — listed on the inactive list. Spencer Rich, who leads the team in RBIs (54) and stolen bases (19), and is tied for the team lead in homers (13) is, like Rosengard, unavailable due to injury without appearing on the inactive list.

The injury bug has forced the Chukars to be active in the trade a free agent market, and that has worked out of late.

Shane Spencer, in two starts since he was traded to Idaho Falls from the Billings Mustangs, has allowed just 12 hits and four runs while striking out 11 across 14 innings pitched. And outfielder Eddie Pelc, who was signed last week, has appeared in three games, going 6-for-13 (.462) with three runs scored.

A make-up game has been scheduled as part of a Wednesday doubleheader. Game one is set for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with the second game to follow.