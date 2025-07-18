Who will challenge Boise State football in Mountain West? Coach has his say - East Idaho News

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football was once again selected as the preseason favorite for the Mountain West title this week, but head coach Spencer Danielson won’t let his team expect an easy path.

“All of them have done a great job recruiting,” Danielson told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday at Mountain West media days in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I keep a really good eye on the rosters and recruiting. A lot of them have got really good teams coming back.”

But what teams is Danielson expecting to impress, and challenge Boise State at the top? Unsurprisingly, he remains bullish on the threat that UNLV poses.

Boise State narrowly defeated the Rebels 29-24 in Las Vegas last October, before beating them 21-7 in the conference championship game at Albertsons Stadium.

UNLV ended 2024 ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25 but lost its head coach, Barry Odom, and seven players via the transfer portal to Purdue.

UNLV rebounded with the hiring of former Florida coach Dan Mullen, who brought in 16 recruits, including linebacker Justin Flow, a former four-star recruit.

The Rebels were voted second in the preseason conference poll, earning four first-place votes.

“UNLV with Dan Mullen is going to have another big-time year,” Danielson said. “How they’re recruiting, and they’ve got a really good crew coming back. He’s one of the better coaches in the entire country.”

Danielson also noted San Jose State and Fresno State as threats. He pointed toward new Fresno State head coach Matt Entz, who won two FCS national championships with North Dakota State.

Air Force has also attracted Danielson’s attention. The Falcons are predicted to finish sixth this season, but Danielson said that Air Force is “one of the hardest games you’ll play all season long.”

Boise State plays the Falcons and their option offense in Colorado on Sept. 20 in the conference opener.

The Mountain West also has a little extra Idaho flavor this year, with the hire of Jason Eck as New Mexico’s head coach. Eck spent three years at the University of Idaho, rapidly turning the Vandals’ program around from multiple losing seasons to an FCS playoff regular.

Eck’s Idaho team caught the nation’s attention in 2024 when it pushed then-No. 3 Oregon to the final quarter before eventually losing 24-14. His last two teams at U of I made the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

“What Jason Eck did in Idaho was phenomenal,” Danielson said. “He’s going to get New Mexico rolling, and people better watch out for the Lobos.”

Boise State welcomes Eck and New Mexico to Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 11.

The Broncos will be led by the Mountain West preseason offensive player of the year, redshirt junior quarterback Maddux Madsen, who earned the honor after leading the league in 2024 in passing yards (3,018) and passing touchdowns (23), as well as finishing second in passing efficiency (142.5).

Danielson was quick to note that preseason selections “don’t mean anything.” But he has faith in his QB and his team.

“I told Maddux, this is your team, and seeing how he’s been able to grab those reins. … I believe Maddux is gonna be one of the better quarterbacks in the country this year.”