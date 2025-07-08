You have to see this! Man gets chased by turkey in his driveway - East Idaho News

MAN VS. TURKEY — A home security camera caught the moment a New York man was unexpectedly chased by a turkey in his driveway.

Noel Colon was recently leaving his home in Staten Island to go to work when he noticed a turkey sitting on his walkway, according to the Staten Island Advance.

He said in order not to disturb or get close to the bird, he climbed onto a nearby outdoor air-conditioning unit.

But what happened next was something Colon wasn’t expecting to happen. When he got off the air-conditioning unit, the turkey “made a noise” and started chasing him.

The viral video shows Colon frantically run around his car while trying to get away from the turkey. Colon then gets a free moment to open his car’s front door before the aggresive turkey sneaks around the front of the vehicle and continues chasing him.

“I was freaked out,” Colon told the Staten Island Advance. “I was concerned with just getting to work on time.”

Video doesn’t show Colon make it into his car, but reports say he eventually got inside his car and was able to leave.

“(It) gave me a heart attack,” he said about the turkey encounter. “I’m usually never afraid with anything that happens in life. I just go with the flow. But that was something that was just completely, completely unexpected and I was freaked out.”

The next day, Colon said he noticed the turkey had laid an egg in the grass close by where the chase happened. Not long after, he noticed there were 11 eggs. He said he believed the turkey chased him because it was protecting its offspring.

Colon mentioned he left the eggs where they were and carefully cut the grass around the eggs so they weren’t bothered.

“The turkey, she comes back every morning around 6:30 until like 7:30 a.m. and she hangs out there in the morning,” he explained. “So I didn’t want to move the eggs because that’s hers.”