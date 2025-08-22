A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who coordinates volunteers, helps feed families and drives a forklift like a champ - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Today we are honoring Shaela, the Idaho Foodbank Eastern Volunteer Coordinator in Pocatello who goes above and beyond to make everyone feel special.

A person recently told us that Shaela “has the place running like a well-oiled machine. She coordinates volunteers, manages the food coming in and going out, and because of her efficiency, tons of families in Idaho have food on their tables. She is definitely as asset to the community – and she can drive a fork lift like a champ!”

We showed up with a surprise for Shaela – check it out in the video player above!