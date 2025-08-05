America250 in Idaho funding available to support city and county celebrations - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Members of an advisory council overseeing next year’s America250 in Idaho celebration are encouraging cities and counties to apply for funding to enhance their local celebrations and events.

Idaho cities and counties may apply for up to $2,500 to support their local America250 celebrations for things like parades, public art, educational exhibits and other events honoring the United States’ founding, according to a press release issued Thursday by the office of Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane, who serves on the advisory council.

“We all get to be a part of the 250th birthday of this great experiment we call America,” McGrane said in a written statement. “We want to celebrate in a big way here in the Gem State and make the lead-up to July 4, 2026, an experience to remember. This fund gives Idaho communities the chance to create meaningful and memorable events and projects that bring people together.”

Funding for local America250 celebrations represents a new direction for America250 in Idaho funding.

Earlier this year, the advisory committee cancelled grants for 29 different nonprofit and arts organizations after legislators chairing the advisory council said they wanted to be hyper-focused on America250 celebrations and founding of the country, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

After grant fund awards canceled, Idaho seeks to fund celebrations across the state

The canceled grants ranged from $4,000 to $25,000, and the nonprofit and arts organizations had already applied for them and been notified they were selected to receive the funding before the grants were later cancelled.

Instead, funding will be available to help local communities with America250 celebrations across the state.

“The Celebration Fund is a great way to support local efforts already underway to recognize this historic anniversary,” said Kelley Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities. “It gives communities the flexibility to shape meaningful events that reflect their own local flavor.”

Sen. Ben Adams, a Nampa Republican who serves as co-chair of the advisory committee, agreed.

“This is a rare and meaningful moment in our nation’s history,” Adams said in a written statement issued Thursday. “We want every Idahoan to feel connected and part of something greater. I’m looking forward to seeing how communities use this fund to bring people together and honor our shared story.”

One canceled grant would have helped tell underrepresented story of Chinese immigrants in southern Idaho

The Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission had been one of the recipients of the nonprofit and arts grants before their $25,000 grant was cancelled, the Sun previously reported.

The funding would have been used to complete the final phase of an archaeological survey of Chinese gold mining sites near Twin Falls, tell the underrepresented story of Chinese immigrants’ impact on mining in Idaho and help establish a National Register Snake River Canyon Historic Mining District, according to the grant application.

But on March 24, members of the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission received a letter from Adams and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, telling them the grant program through America250 was cancelled.

The legislators said that they had met with Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore to discuss how the grants comported with the advisory council’s vision for America250.

More information about the America250 in Idaho celebration is available online.