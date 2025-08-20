 Auburn claims 4 additional 'national championships' on its football resume - East Idaho News
Chukars

Sun

Great Falls Voyagers

11

@Idaho Falls Chukars

7

Chukars

Sat

Great Falls Voyagers

4

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Fri

Great Falls Voyagers

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

4

Chukars

Thu

Great Falls Voyagers

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

14

Chukars

Aug 13

Great Falls Voyagers

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

16

Chukars

Aug 12

Great Falls Voyagers

5

@Idaho Falls Chukars

15

Chukars

Aug 10

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Great Falls Voyagers

9

Chukars

Aug 9

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn claims 4 additional ‘national championships’ on its football resume

  Published at

Associated Press

FILE - Auburn footballs sit in a bag prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
FILE – Auburn footballs sit in a bag prior to a game against Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. | Stew Milne, Associated Press, File.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn is claiming four additional football national titles and will call itself a nine-time champion moving forward.

The Tigers, for decades, boasted titles in 1957 and 2010. They also claimed the 1913, 1983 and 1993 seasons as meeting national championship qualifications.

Now, though, athletic director John Cohen is adding titles from 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004 to the program’s resume. It’s laudable by some and laughable by others.

“For too long, Auburn has chosen a humble approach to our program’s storied history — choosing to recognize only Associated Press national championships,” Cohen told On3 for a story announcing the decision Tuesday. “Starting this fall, we have made the decision to honor the accomplishments of our deserving student-athletes, coaches and teams from Auburn’s proud history.

“Our visible national championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation.”

The Associated Press, which began handing out its annual national championship trophy in 1936, credits Auburn with two titles: 1957 and 2010. Banners recognizing those seasons hang inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The other titles Auburn is claiming have varying degrees of validity. For example, the Bowl Championship Series existed in 2004, and the Tigers failed to make the title game. They finished 12-0 and third in the rankings behind undefeated USC and undefeated Oklahoma. Auburn finished second in the AP and the coaches’ polls after the Trojans handled the Sooners in the title game.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION