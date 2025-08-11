Authorities release identity of woman killed in I-15 crash near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Nancy Northman, 81, of Brocket, Alberta, Canada.



Northman died following the southbound crash at milepost 89.

“My heart goes out to Nancy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said in a statement.

Her next of kin has been notified, and the Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.