Boise State may have one of nation’s top tight ends. He’s a ‘matchup nightmare’ - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football fans were treated to watching the nation’s best running back last year, thanks to the weekly heroics of Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Those days are now gone, with Jeanty headed to the bright lights of the NFL. But if you’re to believe those inside Boise State’s Bleymaier Football Center this summer, the Broncos have another player who’s ready to top the nation at his position: redshirt senior tight end Matt Lauter.

“I think he has the skill set to be one of the best tight ends in the country,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in April. “Matt Lauter is a huge part of this team, and I believe he’s a matchup nightmare for defense.”

Lauter came into his own for the Broncos in 2024, ranking second on the team in receptions (47) and receiving yards (619). The 6-foot-3 tight end featured heavily in the passing game, but also prided himself on his downfield blocking, especially helping Jeanty move the chains or break off long touchdown runs.

With Jeanty gone and redshirt junior quarterback Maddux Madsen taking a big leap in confidence as he prepares to be the offense’s catalyst, Lauter figures to be used in the passing game even more.

“We’ve been trying to get me in a lot of 12 (personnel) and have me at that F (receiver) position and be able to make some plays there,” Lauter said.

The big-bodied Lauter, weighing in at 245 pounds, was used extensively in the red zone in 2024, notching a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

Junior free safety Ty Benefield said that whenever he’s matched up with a tight end, he finds it much easier than covering slot receivers — but that’s not the case with Lauter.

“He’s really good, a big body who can run, go up and catch the ball, and hold on to it,” Benefield said. “You cannot take it easy with Matt Lauter, you can’t, because he’s going to take advantage of that, and he’s going to whoop you.”

As for being one of the best tight ends in the country? New offensive coordinator Nate Potter, who was previously the tight ends coach, has zero doubt in his mind.

“Absolutely. Yeah, that’s the goal,” Potter said when asked whether Lauter could show All-American potential. “Just to improve and really max out who he is and what his potential is; to be the best Matt Lauter, and we’re seeing that right now. But it’s a process, it takes a lot of time.”

Lauter himself isn’t exactly pushing away the hype. He mentioned Thursday that while some people are expecting a 1,000-yard receiving season out of him, all he’s focusing on is making the most of his final season at Boise State. But can he be mentioned when talking about the best tight end in the country?

“Yes, sir, 100%,” Lauter said. “That’s what I’m trying to go out there and prove this year. “Being the best player in the run game is super important to tie down as well. And that’s what I’m looking to become. And then that’s going to transition to being one of the best players in the pass game and having that connection with Maddux.”