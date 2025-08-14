Brandi Newton, the outgoing Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Brandi Newton has been the Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council for the past 12 years. She is now leaving her role for a new position at the Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls.

Brandi has seen hundreds of performances of all types over the years and I had a great time chatting with her.

Here’s what I asked her:

How did you get your job at the Idaho Falls Arts Council?

What does the executive director do?

You’ve seen hundreds and hundreds of shows over the years. Do you have an all-time favorite?

Can you tell me about the historic Colonial Theater?

Who has been the coolest performer to work with?

A lot of artists have riders, which lists the things they want in their dressing rooms. What have been some of the most unique requests?

What will you miss most about this job?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Why should people support the Idaho Falls Arts Council?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my interview with Brandi in the video player above and learn more about the Idaho Falls Arts Council here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.