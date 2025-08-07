Chukars win streak comes to an end on three-error night - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Idaho Falls Chukars, who were rock-solid defensively for the first two months of the season, are tied for fifth in the PBL for most team errors after committing three more Wednesday night in a loss to the Voyagers.

Starter Nathan Hemmerling was tasked with pitching around a pair of early blunders, but was unable to do so. Of the seven runs he allowed in the first three innings, four were ruled to have been unearned, resulting from those two errors. He took the loss in a 10-7 defeat.

The Chukars (38-29, 11-9), as they have done so many times this season, pieced together a threat in the ninth but saw that threat come to an end with the tying run at the plate.

Hemmerling (L, 4-4) retired the first two batters of the game, but after a walk and a pair of singles, the Voyagers (22-46, 8-12) pushed a run across. A Garret Ostrander error preceded another four runs — one of which was ruled earned by the official scorer.

It was Eddie Pelc who mishandled a play in center field with two on and two down in the third, leading to a pair of runs — one earned.

Hemmerling retired Great Falls in order in the second, and worked around a walk and a single in the fourth for another scoreless frame.

He was done there, having allowed eight hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking three in 4 innings of work.

The Chukar bullpen worked the final four frames, holding the Voyagers to three runs. One of those runs, allowed by Dante Zamudio, was set up by a Simon Baumgardt error leading off the eighth inning but was ruled earned.

Idaho Falls has been saddled with 85 errors on the season. The Colorado Springs Sky Sox lead the Pioneer Baseball League with 113.

Offensively, the Chukars were unable to capitalize to the same degree on three Great Falls errors.

Idaho Falls scored single unearned runs in the seventh and ninth innings.

The Chukar offense was led by Benjamin Rosengard, who finished with game-highs in hits (3) and runs scored (3).

Great Falls will host a rematch Thursday night at Voyager Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (15-5)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (14-6)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (11-9)

T3. Rocky Mountain Vibes (11-9)

5. Ogden Raptors (10-9)

6. Glacier Range Riders (10-10)

7. Billings Mustangs (9-11)

8. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (8-11)

T9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (8-12)

T9. Great Falls Voyagers (8-12)

T9. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (8-12)

12. Boise Hawks (7-13)