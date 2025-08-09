Chukars bounce back behind solid Spencer start - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — For the third time in seven appearances with the club, Shane Spencer helped the Chukars rebound from a loss in their previous game to win his start, Friday night at Voyager Stadium.

Spencer (W, 4-1) worked 5 strong to earn the decision in an 11-7 win over the Voyagers (23-47, 9-13).

With the win, coming on the heels of back-to-back losses in Great Falls, Mont., the Chukars (39-30, 12-10) maintained its playoff positioning with less than a month remaining in the season.

Spencer faced threats in each of his five innings of work, never retiring the order and allowing the lead-off hitter to reach three times. It took 126 throws, but the right-hander passed a 6-5 lead off to the bullpen heading into the sixth. He allowed six hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out four and walking four.

Ryan Faulks, Julien Hernandez and Nicolo Pinazzi went the rest of the way, with the only blemish coming in the form of a two-run eighth allowed by Hernandez.

The Chukar offense, which got off to a strong start with a three-run first, gave Spencer one last boost, scoring four times in the top of the sixth.

Idaho Falls brought a balanced attack, with all nine players recording hits. Seven Chukars hit safely multiple times, led by homers from Trevor Rogers (20) and Benjamin Rosengard (10).

The league’s leading hitter, Rosengard (.482), has been on a tear since returning from injury on July 20. Through the first three games of this current six-game trip to Great Falls, Rosengard has gone 9-of-14 (.643) with four RBIs.

Rosengard (2) and Rogers (3) were joined by catcher Thomas McCaffrey (2) in tallying multi-RBI games.

The Chukars will look for wins on Saturday and Sunday to secure a series victory. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (17-5)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (15-6)

3. Ogden Raptors (12-9)

T4. Glacier Range Riders (12-10)

T4. Idaho Falls Chukars (12-10)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (11-10)

T7. Billings Mustangs (9-13)

T7. Boise Hawks (9-13)

T7. Great Falls Voyagers (9-13)

10. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (8-13)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (8-14)

T11. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (8-14)