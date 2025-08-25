Chukars claim Sunday matinee to salvage split in Missoula - East Idaho News

MISSOULA, Mont. — The battery of Nathan Hemmerling and Johnny Pappas proved too much for the Missoula PaddleHeads Sunday, as the duo led the Chukars to a series-finale win.

Hemmerling tossed 6 strong for the Chukars (47-36, 20-16), holding the potent PaddleHeads (59-25, 26-10) to three runs on eight hits. And Pappas led the way in providing the right-hander with run support, hammering a three-run homer (12) in the third.

Idaho Falls left Ogren Allegiance Stadium with a six-game split, following a 5-3 victory.

Missoula hit Hemmerling (W, 6-4) early, scoring three runs in the first inning on a two-run homer and a bases-loaded walk with just one down. But Hemmerling settled in and escaped further damage before coasting into the seventh when he handed the ball to the bullpen.

From there, a trio of relievers, including starter Shane Spencer (S, 1) as the anchor, carried the Chukars through the finish line.

The Idaho Falls offense could not muster a response to the PaddleHeads’ early offense until the third, when Pappas sent a two-out three-run bomb to the opposite field.

Tyler Wyatt put the Chukars ahead when he scored an unearned run on a PaddleHead error in the sixth. Garret Ostrander added on some insurance with an RBI single in the same frame.

The Chukars return to the field Tuesday, when they face the Hawks in Boise. With two weeks left in the regular season, Idaho Falls clings to a playoff spot based on overall standings.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (28-8)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (26-10)

3. Ogden Raptors (21-15)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (20-16)

5. Billings Mustangs (18-18)

T6. Glacier Range Riders (17-19)

T6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (17-19)

8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (16-20)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (15-21)

T10. Boise Hawks (13-23)

T10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (13-23)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-24)