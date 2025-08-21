Chukars drop two games at Missoula as losing skid hits 3 - East Idaho News

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Chukars dropped a pair of games to the Missoula Paddleheads on Wednesday, falling 7-6 in a suspended game from Tuesday, and then dropping a 5-4 game via knockout round.

The Chukars scored twice in the eighth inning of the opener, but couldn’t push across the tying run.

Trevor Rogers and Johnny Pappas each knocked in two runs for Idaho Falls.

The scheduled game was tied at 4-4 after nine innings, setting up the knock out round.

The Chukars had tied the game in the fifth on a grand slam by Eddie Pelc, but the Paddleheads’ Roberto Pena won the KO round 2-1.

The Chukars (44-35) have lost three straight.