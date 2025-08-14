 COURTROOM INSIDER | Portia Louder and Brad Bradley are back to answer your questions - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Portia Louder and Brad Bradley are back to answer your questions

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Portia Louder and Brad Bradley are back answering your questions. Louder was convicted of mortgage fraud and served time in federal prison. Bradley’s sister, Amy Bradley, vanished while on a cruise and is the subject of the Netflix program “Amy Bradley is Missing.”

Watch in the video player above.

