District 6 Game of the Week: No. 1 Rigby rolls over Coeur d'Alene 38-7 - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Things we learned from Friday’s season opener between Rigby and Coeur d’Alene.

First, Rigby hasn’t missed a beat from last year’s title run as the Trojans extended their overall win streak to 12 games with a 38-7 win over the Vikings.

Second, after graduating Jerzey Duenes, a key part of the team’s dynamic rushing duo last season, it looks like quarterback Jacob Flowers might have a bigger role in this season’s running game, joining Amani Morel.

And that could be a bad thing for opposing defenses.

Flowers, in his second season as Rigby’s starting quarterback, ran for two scores and passed for two touchdowns, finishing an efficient 15 for 18 for 132 yards.

Rigby quarterback Jacob Flowers looks for running room agains the Coeur d’Alene defense. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

He also rushed for 110 yards, with his 58-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game setting the tone for what was to come.

Flowers scampered for a four-yard touchdown run near the end of the first quarter, and the Vikings were on their heels.

Rigby’s defense held Coeur d’Alene to three punts and a fumble on the Vikings first four possessions.

Evan Freeman hauled in a 38-yard score from Flowers early in the second quarter and Morel powered his way for a one-yard touchdown on the next possession to put the Trojans up 28-0.

The Vikings finally got on the board with 1:29 left in the half when Caden Symons connected with Maddox Lindquist for a 28-yard score.

But Rigby countered with an impressive drive in the closing seconds to set up a 41-yard field goal from Andrew Jaynes.

Rigby’s Amani Morel powers his way into the end zone during Friday’s game. | Allan Steele. EastIdahoSports.

The 31-7 advantage held in the second half as the Rigby defense did the rest.

“I felt we controlled the game,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “I think our two standards, we don’t have goals, we have standards, and this is how we operate no matter who the opponent is. Our two standards this week were we wanted to assert our physical dominance, and we wanted to play for each other as brothers. I felt we did that from the very beginning.”

We also learned that Rigby definitely has a homefield advantage with its packed stadium, boisterous student section and festive fireworks launced for every score.

The Trojans are 26-1 at home since 2019, the only in-state loss during that span coming against rival Highland on Oct. 6, 2023.

The Trojans face Woods Cross (UT) next Saturday in the Rocky Mountain Rumble at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.